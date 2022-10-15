Real Mallorca 0 - Sevilla 1

Mallorca started very brightly, Abdón forcing Bono to save with his chest after five minutes and producing another save by the Sevilla keeper a minute later. Following this early flurry, Sevilla gradually got the upper hand but were running into the Mallorca defensive wall.

Into the second half, and Mallorca were rocked by a great strike by Serbian midfielder Nemanja Gudelj, whose shot from distance beat his fellow countryman Predrag Rajkovic all ends up on 52 minutes. Gudelj, this time with a header, went close to making it two-nil to Sevilla in the 65th minute.

With five minutes left of normal time, Ángel Rodríguez, on for Abdón, was denied by another save by Sevilla's Moroccan goalkeeper Bono (Yassine Bounou).

A second consecutive home defeat for Mallorca (three in all this season), who are away to Real Sociedad on Wednesday and Valencia next Saturday.

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Copete (Battaglia 79), Cufré; Sánchez (Lago Junior 67), Baba (D. Rodríguez 57), Galarreta; Lee (Amath 67), Abdón (Á. Rodríguez 57)

Sevilla: Bono; Montiel, Nianzou, Marcao, Telles (Acuña 67); Gudelj, Rakitic; Navas (Carmona 46), Óliver (Suso 84), Isco (Papu 67); Lamela (En-Nesyri 78)

Attendance: 15,300.