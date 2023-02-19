The National Police have identified the Real Mallorca supporter who directed racist abuse at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. two weeks ago. He is a 20-year-old club member with no previous convictions but who now faces two charges - one of hate crime and the other a contravention of the sports law. In respect of the latter, the police have proposed a fine of 3,000 euros and a minimum six-month ban from all sporting venues.
