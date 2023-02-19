The National Police have identified the Real Mallorca supporter who directed racist abuse at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. two weeks ago. He is a 20-year-old club member with no previous convictions but who now faces two charges - one of hate crime and the other a contravention of the sports law. In respect of the latter, the police have proposed a fine of 3,000 euros and a minimum six-month ban from all sporting venues.

Related news Drone images in search for Real Mallorca fan responsible for racist abuse However, he now faces further sanction. Not yet banned from Mallorca's stadium, he attended Saturday's match and subjected a Villarreal player to racist abuse.