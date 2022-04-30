Real Madrid confirmed their thirty-fifth La Liga title on Saturday afternoon with a 4-0 win over Espanyol. The goals came from Rodrygo (two), Asensio and Benzema.

Madrid hold the record for the number of titles, nine more than Barcelona and 24 more than Atlético Madrid, last season's champions. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has become the first manager to win the league in all five of Europe's major leagues, he also having won Italy's Serie A (with AC Milan), the Premier League with Chelsea, France's Ligue 1 (Paris Saint-Germain), and Germany's Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

At other end of the division, Real Mallorca play Barcelona on Sunday night, Barça not yet certain of a Champion's League spot and Mallorca's scrap to avoid relegation perhaps made a bit tougher by Alavés beating Villarreal on Saturday afternoon.