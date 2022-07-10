On Sunday afternoon, Novak Djokovic won his fourth Wimbledon title in a row, his seventh in all and his 21st Grand Slam title. The number one seed beat the unseeded Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

Kyrgios didn't disappoint with some at times outstanding tennis as well as a great deal of chuntering. He got one code violation and was lucky not to get more. In his first singles Grand Slam final, he acquitted himself well, and Djokovic had to be on the top of his game, which he normally is at Wimbledon.

After the match, Kyrgios said of his opponent - "Yeah, he's a bit of a god, I'm not gonna lie" - and also thanked the umpires: "I wanna say thank you. I know you and I have a very tough relationship at times."

Djokovic was very complimentary. "Nick, you'll be back; not just in Wimbledon but in many finals. I never thought I was going to say so many nice things about you, considering the relationship. Ok, it's officially a bromance!"