Rain and thunderstorms forecast for the morning. Improving in the afternoon, but still with the risk of showers in areas. UV rating 7.

There are yellow alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms for the whole of Mallorca until 10am. There is also a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north and east until 3pm.

The unsettled conditions will last into Thursday, with Friday seeing a return to fine weather.

Selected forecasts for Wednesday:

Alcudia 23C, fresh north breeze, easing in the afternoon.

Andratx 23C, moderate north breeze in the morning; light in the afternoon.

Palma 22C, moderate northeast breeze, easing to almost calm by the evening.

Pollensa 24C, moderate north breeze in the morning; light in the afternoon.

Sant Llorenç 22C, fresh northerly, easing to light after midday.

Santanyi 23C, fresh north breeze, easing in the afternoon.

Soller 23C, gentle northerly; light in the afternoon.

Tuesday's high in Mallorca - 29.1C at Palma Airport at 2.10pm.