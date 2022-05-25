There are yellow alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms for the whole of Mallorca until 10am. There is also a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north and east until 3pm.
The unsettled conditions will last into Thursday, with Friday seeing a return to fine weather.
Selected forecasts for Wednesday:
Alcudia 23C, fresh north breeze, easing in the afternoon.
Andratx 23C, moderate north breeze in the morning; light in the afternoon.
Palma 22C, moderate northeast breeze, easing to almost calm by the evening.
Pollensa 24C, moderate north breeze in the morning; light in the afternoon.
Sant Llorenç 22C, fresh northerly, easing to light after midday.
Santanyi 23C, fresh north breeze, easing in the afternoon.
Soller 23C, gentle northerly; light in the afternoon.
Tuesday's high in Mallorca - 29.1C at Palma Airport at 2.10pm.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.