And more of the same on Wednesday. Occasional high cloud, otherwise it's sun all the way. UV rating 10.

As to suggestions of a heat wave, Aemet weather stations in Mallorca are at present indicating a general rise in temperatures at the weekend, with highs in the interior up to 35C by Monday.

Yellow alerts for high temperatures (up to 38C) on Wednesday and Thursday are at present active on the mainland in areas of Andalusia and Murcia.

Forecast for Wednesday:

Alcudia 28C, gentle northerly.

Andratx 27C, light southwest breezes.

Palma 28C, gentle southerly, easing to calm in the afternoon.

Pollensa 30C, light to gentle northerlies.

Sant Llorenç 31C, moderate southerly in the morning; gentle north breeze in the afternoon.

Santanyi 27C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light westerly in the afternoon.

Soller 30C, light breeze from the northwest; calm in the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday - Binissalem 31C at 2.20pm; Llucmajor 30.9 at 12 noon; Palma University 29.9 at 11.20am.