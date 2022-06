Sun all the way on Wednesday; cloud not being forecast. Breezes not strong, so flotillas for the fiestas (Sant Pere) this evening should have reasonably calm seas.

Forecasts for Wednesday - Alcudia 30C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle east. Andratx 29C, light southerlies. Palma 30C, gentle south-southwest breezes. Pollensa 32C, gentle easterly breeze. Sant Llorenç 31C, gentle southeasterly easing to light. Santanyi 29C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light in the afternoon. Soller 32C, light northwesterly easing to calm. Highs on Tuesday - Binissalem 32.1 at 3.30pm; Es Capdellà 31.7 at 3.20pm; Palma (airport) 31.3 at 3.30pm.