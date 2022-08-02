Yellow alert for high temperatures in southern and central areas of Mallorca on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the alert is due to be for the north and centre of the island.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 9): Alcudia 32C, moderate north breeze easing light northeast. Andratx 33C, light southwest breeze easing to calm in the afternoon. Palma 34C, gentle southwest breeze easing light south. Pollensa 35C, gentle northwesterly easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 36C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southeast in the afternoon. Santanyi 34C, light to gentle southwest breezes. Soller 36C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Highs on Monday - Es Capdella 36.7 at 2.40pm; Llucmajor, Porreres and Binissalem 36.4 at 1.50pm, 2.20pm and 2.30pm respectively.