Well, this is stunning weather - some high cloud around on Sunday but mostly clear skies. Heavier cloud forecast for eastern areas on Monday morning (no rain), but that's about all according to the current forecast through to Friday - blue skies continuing and highs of 29 and 30C.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity ranging from 45 to 65%): Alcudia 28C, light south-southeast breezes. Andratx 27C, light southeast breeze. Deya 27C, calm in the morning; light southeasterly breeze in the afternoon. Palma 28C, light south breeze in the morning; from the northeast in the afternoon. Pollensa 30C, light southerly breeze. Sant Llorenç 27C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east. Santanyi 27C, light southeasterly breeze increasing to gentle easterly. Highs on Saturday of 29.9 (Pollensa), 29.2 (Muro), 28.2 (Banyalbufar), 28.1 (Puerto Pollensa).