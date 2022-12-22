Another fabulous day in store. There may be some mist or fog in areas first thing and also in the late afternoon/evening.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 50-70%): Alcudia 22C, calm in the morning; light southwest breeze in the afternoon. Andratx 19C, gentle west breeze easing to calm. Deya 19C, light southwest breeze. Palma 21C, light west-southwest breezes. Pollensa 22C, gentle west breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 21C, gentle west breeze. Santanyi 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Thursday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 24.0 Son Servera, 22.6 Capdepera, 22.3 Pollensa; Low of 5.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.3 Palma University, 6.7 Campos; Rainfall, 0.2 litres per square metre Petra.