A yellow alert for fog for the whole of Mallorca except the Tramuntana until 10am Wednesday. There is likely to be some fog around later in the day as well. In parts of the island it is forecast to remain cloudy.

The image with this report shows the generally clear skies that are the result of the settled conditions caused by the high pressure dominating the weather pattern. Aemet's current forecast is for this to last at least into the start of next week. Breezes, which continue to be more or less negligible at times, are bringing southerly air from Africa.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 60-65%):

Alcudia 19C, sunny spells and fog; gentle southerly breeze easing to light.

Andratx 19C, sunny but also some fog; light southeast-east breezes.

Deya 19C, sunny; calm in the morning, light southeast breeze in the afternoon.

Palma 18C, cloud and fog; light southerly breeze.

Pollensa 20C, sunny with some fog; light southerly breeze easing to calm.

Sant Llorenç 19C, cloud and fog; light south-southwest breezes.

Santanyi 19C, cloud and fog; light south breeze easing to calm.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Tuesday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 22.3 Sineu, 21.7 Manacor, 21.5 Binissalem and Llucmajor; Lows of 2.7 Lluc, 2.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.3 Campos.