Clear sunny skies on Thursday and remaining clear in the evening for the Three Kings parades. Breezes still minimal and so sea conditions are very calm, which is good news for the Kings who arrive by boat.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 45-65%):

Alcudia 18C, calm and then light west breeze later on.

Andratx 17C, light southerly breeze in the morning, from the northwest in the afternoon.

Deya 16C, light northwest breeze, from the south after midday.

Palma 18C, calm in the morning, light northwest breeze in the afternoon.

Pollensa 18C, light west and northwest breezes.

Sant Llorenç 18C, calm in the morning, light west breeze in the afternoon.

Santanyi 18C, calm and then light breeze after midday.

Wednesday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 19.3 Son Servera, 18.9 Es Capdellà, 18.0 Capdepera; Lows of 0.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.1 Binissalem, 2.8 Lluc and Palma University; Rainfall 0.2 litres per square metre Campos, Petra, Porreres.