Sunny for most of the island. Cloud at times, mainly in eastern areas, but rain not forecast.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 50-60%): Alcudia 17C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm. Andratx 17C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm. Deya 15C, light northwest breeze backing southwest. Palma 17C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west. Pollensa 17C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 18C, moderate west breeze easing to light. Santanyi 18C, moderate west breeze easing to light. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Wednesday summary (to 5pm) - Highs of 21.3 Son Servera, 20.8 Sineu, 20.6 Capdepera; Lows of 1.3 Lluc, 2.7 Campos, 3.1 Palma University and Son Torrella (Escorca).