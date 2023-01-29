The promised improvement to the weather should result in plenty of sun on Monday. Clear skies anticipated for much of the island, with most cloud expected in northern areas. Any rain or snow should die out by dawn, but it will still be quite cold. There are no weather alerts for Monday, but there is a yellow alert for low temperatures in the Tramuntana, south and interior from midnight on Monday.

The outlook for the week is pretty good. Sunny with highs of 16C by midweek, with a risk of rain and some snow on highest ground at the weekend. Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 50-60%): Alcudia 13C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest. Andratx 13C, light north-northwest breezes. Deya 11C, light north and west breezes. Palma 13C, light northwest and west breezes. Pollensa 13C, light northwest and west breezes. Sant Llorenç 12C, light north and west breezes. Santanyi 14C, gentle north breeze easing to light west. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Sunday summary (to 5.30pm) - Highs of 12.1 Llucmajor (Cap Blanc), 12.0 Palma Port, 11.6 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of -0.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), +0.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.3 Palma University; Gust of 81 km/h Capdepera; Precipitation of 14.2 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 8.4 Portocolom, 7.4 Porreres.