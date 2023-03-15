And much the same - temperatures remaining stable, a good deal of sun with occasional cloud, average breezes perhaps a touch stronger in areas (moderate = 20-28 kilometres per hour).

Forecast for Thursday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity 45-65%): Alcudia (9C) 20C, gentle southeast and south breezes. Andratx (9C) 18C, gentle southeast and east breezes. Binissalem (9C) 21C, light southeast and east breezes. Deya (8C) 20C, calm increasing to moderate southeast breeze. Palma (10C) 21C, light south breeze increasing to gentle east. Pollensa (9C) 20C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate south. Porreres (7C) 20C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light. Sant Llorenç (10C) 18C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle. Santanyi (8C) 18C, moderate southeast breeze. Sineu (8C) 19C, gentle southeast breeze. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Wednesday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 23.0 Puerto Pollensa, 21.3 Palma Port; Lows of 2.6 Campos (Can Sion), 2.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.4 Lluc; Gusts of 64 kilometres per hour Serra Alfabia, 42 Campos (Salines Llevant).