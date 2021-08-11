It’s 36 degrees, hot and sunny in Palma today with a southerly breeze and it will be 25 again overnight!

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 38 degrees with barely any wind and a low of 23.

It’s absolutely scorching in Santa Maria del Camí with a daytime high of 41, a very welcome easterly wind and an overnight temperature of 22.

Muro is 37 and sunny with cloudy intervals and a low of 22.

And it’s a very hot 39 degrees in Soller with hazy sunshine and an overnight temperature of 21.

Minimum temperatures today:

T mín (ºC) hoy en #Baleares

Otra #nochetorrida con temperaturas por encima de 25 grados en muchas localidades de #Mallorca, #Ibiza y #Formentera#Mallorca:

27 Palma, Portopí

26 Sóller, Puerto

26 Son Bonet, Aerop.

26 Campos, Salines

26 Llucmajor

26 Banyalbufar

26 Far de Capdepera pic.twitter.com/aALuEPzmRg — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 12, 2021

Weather forecast for the next few days: