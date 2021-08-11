Hoy 12-8-2021 en plena #oladecalor y con temperaturas entre 33-40 grados, ¡precaución!, el riesgo de incendios es EXTREMO/MUY ALTO.@Emergencies_112 @BombersdeMca @ibanat_IB #IIFFhttps://t.co/wF9hBz8poG pic.twitter.com/kXLIsseAGk— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 12, 2021
It’s 36 degrees, hot and sunny in Palma today with a southerly breeze and it will be 25 again overnight!
Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 38 degrees with barely any wind and a low of 23.
It’s absolutely scorching in Santa Maria del Camí with a daytime high of 41, a very welcome easterly wind and an overnight temperature of 22.
Muro is 37 and sunny with cloudy intervals and a low of 22.
And it’s a very hot 39 degrees in Soller with hazy sunshine and an overnight temperature of 21.
Minimum temperatures today:
T mín (ºC) hoy en #Baleares— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 12, 2021
Otra #nochetorrida con temperaturas por encima de 25 grados en muchas localidades de #Mallorca, #Ibiza y #Formentera#Mallorca:
27 Palma, Portopí
26 Sóller, Puerto
26 Son Bonet, Aerop.
26 Campos, Salines
26 Llucmajor
26 Banyalbufar
26 Far de Capdepera pic.twitter.com/aALuEPzmRg
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/DLCNVbO1Go— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 12, 2021
