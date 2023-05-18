Firefighters work next to a flooded car, after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Faenza, Italy, May 18, 2023. REUTERS/Claudia Greco | CLAUDIA GRECO
Palma18/05/2023 15:34
This weekend will see showers and storms - especially intense in some areas move across the Balearics - but the met. office has stated today that they will neither be as long-lasting nor as heavy as those in Italy this week which have caused severe flooding and at least nine deaths, according to experts from Meteored.
