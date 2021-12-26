Sunday, December 26

Alcudia. 12.00: Mass.13.00: Alcudia Band of Music - the Alcudia hymn and the Mallorca hymn, ‘La Balanguera’, followed by wine and mayor’s Christmas message. At the town hall.

Cala Millor. 10.00. Children’s animation “Plou i fa sol”. Plaça Eureka.

Manacor. From 8.30 to 13.30. V Urban Race. Information and registration at elitechip.net. From 11.0 to 13.30 and 15.30 to 19.30. Games and bouncy castles. Plaça de Ramon Llull. 18.00. Christmas magic with Màgic Albert. Ramble del Rei En Jaume.

Palma. 11.00. 9th San Silvestre race. 10Km and 5km. Circuit Bellver Castle. Registration for this event is already sold out.

Palma. 19.30. Song of the Sibil·la. Capella Mallorquina choir. Santa Eulàlia church. Info www.bisbatdemallorca.com.

Palma. 19.00. Christmas show. Agustin El Casta - comedian. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 34-38 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Runs until Janaury 2.

Porto Cristo. 18.00. Storytelling. By the parking of la Sirena.

Pollensa. 18.00: Street circus - Circ Bover, ‘Els Visitants’. Plaça Seglars to Plaça Major.

Puerto Pollensa. 11.00: Parish communion service. St. Andrew’s Church, C. Mestral.

Sa Pobla. 12.00: Mass (accreditations needed in advance).

Sineu. 18.00. Magic. Cloquell. Letters to the Kings.

Soller. 18.30. Music with Fallen Heroes + Debaix + Sonats. Patio de les Escolàpies. 5 euros. Reservations at associacionmusicsdesoller@gmail.com. Ensaimada and hot chocolate afterwards.

Son Servera. 19.30. 40th Anniversary celebration of the Son Servera choir. Sant Joan church.

Markets: From 8.00 to 13.00

Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday, December 27

Alcudia. 19.00: Festival of the Standard - procession from the town hall to Porta des Moll.

Manacor. 11.00. Storytelling. Ramble del Rei En Jaume. 17.00. Animation by the Dance School Jaume Salas. Centre. Christmas train: 17.00 to 20.00. Only stop at Passeig d’Antoni Maura (between the streets Sant Joan and Miquel Porcell).

Palma. 19.00. Christmas show. Agustin El Casta - comedian. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 34-38 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Runs until Janaury 2.

Palma. 18.00. Escuela de Heroes. Interactive Superheroes show. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. Runs until Thursday December 30. 20 euros.

Porto Cristo. 18.00. Three Kings letters workshop. By the parking of la Sirena.

Sineu. 19.00. Fiesta of Standard. Sant Marc square.

Son Servera. 16.00. Children’s animation by Mel i Sucre. Plaça de Sant Joan.

Markets from 8.00 to 13.00

Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

