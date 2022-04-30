The first of May in Mallorca marks the "official" start to the tourism season, but it is also a day for some of the May fairs that will be taking place on the island during the month.

The fair in Sineu is reckoned to be Mallorca's oldest. There is debate as to the year that it started - 1318 is generally accepted - this antiquity reflecting the fact that Sineu was once a sort of capital of Mallorca outside Palma.

Costitx holds its flowers' fair. The village will be decorated with flowers for the occasion. Wine and cheese are the attractions in Estellencs, and the Ses Salines fair will feature a horse show.

It is the third day of the Farmers' Market in Puerto Portals, and both Alcudia and Palma have a Feria de Abril with Andalusian gastronomy, music and dance.

Sunday, May 1

Alcudia, Feria de Abril - 11.00: Opening of the fair. 12.00: Competition for traditional Andalusian dress; 16.00: DJ Arturo Sevilla; 19.00: Rociera mass; 20.00: Dance group Al Alba. C. Enginyer Gabriel Roca.

Costitx, Flowers Fair - 10.15: Official opening of the fair. Dance by the "bous" and "bouets" (bulls and little bulls) and the demon of Son Ganxó. In Plaça Mare de Déu and surrounds - local products, artisan products, plants, antiques, Mallorcan sheep dogs; classic cars and mobylette mopeds.

Estellencs, Wine and Cheese Fair - From 10.00; concert by swing music group Monkey Doo at 17.00. Plaça Triquet.

Inca - 19.00: Dance company Mal Pelo with The Mountain, The Truth & The Paradise. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Manacor - 19.00: Assumpta Pons (violin), Joan Seguí (organ); Telemann and others. Convent Church, Plaça Convent. Free.

Muro - 19.30: Miquel Tortell Festival - Marga Cloquell (soprano), Jesús López Blanco (piano). Convent Church, Plaça Convent. Free.

Palma, Beer Palma - 12.00-22.00: Local, national and international beers; food stands. Parc de la Mar.

Palma, Brunch in the Park - 12.00-18.00: Petit Brunch Mallorca; food trucks, circus acts, family entertainment, market. 18.00-23.30: Patrick Topping, Manu Sánchez and others. Club, electronic acts. Sa Riera Park. 12.00-18.00 is free. 18.00-23.30, 20 euros; enterticket.es.

Palma, Feria de Abril - 12.00-02.00: Andalusian gastronomy, music and dance. 21.00: Quirante, Juan Diana. Cami Nou Roig 36, Son Castelló industrial estate.

Palma, Palma Dansa - 19.00: Am I What?. Castell Sant Carles, Ctra. Dique del Oeste, Portopi. Free. palmacultura.cat.

Palma, Palma International Boat Show - 10.00-20.00. Moll Vell. Ten euros; entradas.com / palmainternationalboatshow.com.

Palma - 16.30: Fast Food Society, Akari and others. Various musical styles. Ses Voltes. Free.

Palma - 20.00: Els Pets (pop). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. teatreprincipal.com.

Puerto Portals, Farmers' Market - From 10.00: Local products, themed workshops for children; 11.30: Ball de bot folk dance with Calabruix; 16.30: Concert - La Fada Despistada. puertoportals.com.

Santa Eugenia, Alegria Eco Festival - 12.00 midday to 01.00: Paco Colombas, DJs and other music acts plus theatre, Mallorcan artisan products, yoga, massage, children's corner, wine-tasting ... . Off the MA-3040, kilometre 2. Twenty euros; entradium.com.

Selva, Fira de la Creu (Cross) - 12.00: Selva Band of Music. Pla Sa Font. 17.00: Children's entertainment. Pla Sa Font.

Ses Salines, Show Fair - From 08.30: Artisan market and other stalls, hunting dogs, classic bikes. Plaça Major and surrounds. 17.00: Horse show. Equestrian centre, C. Rabindranath Tagore. 18.30: Rhythmic gymnastics and dance. Escoles Velles. 20.00: Concert by Los Inhumanos. Plaça Major.

Sineu, Sineu Fair - From 10.00: Artisan products; local and ecological products; plants; animals' zone; agricultural machinery; competitions for sheep and hunting dogs; sheep shearing; classic vehicles. Plaça d'es Fossar and surrounds.

Soller, Soller Fair. 08.00: Classic cars. Puig Major road.

Son Carrió, Sant Miquel Fiestas - 17.30: Clownomadas - family show. Sports centre.