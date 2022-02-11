Solid Spanish kitchen especially warm and buzzy in winter for lunch and dinner.



This large comfortable restaurant is extremely popular at lunchtimes as known for their excellent value Menu del Dia. Monday to Friday at 13.50 euros, Saturdays and Sundays 19.50 euros. This includes bread, wine and water. Really great value for good food and lively atmosphere.



However, their extensive A la carte menu has plenty on offer with large portions.



Open every day from midday. Best reserve Tel. 971 680 086.



http://mesonsoncaliu.es/