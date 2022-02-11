Solid Spanish kitchen especially warm and buzzy in winter for lunch and dinner.
This large comfortable restaurant is extremely popular at lunchtimes as known for their excellent value Menu del Dia. Monday to Friday at 13.50 euros, Saturdays and Sundays 19.50 euros. This includes bread, wine and water. Really great value for good food and lively atmosphere.
However, their extensive A la carte menu has plenty on offer with large portions.
Open every day from midday. Best reserve Tel. 971 680 086.
http://mesonsoncaliu.es/
Palma Nova
Meson Son Caliu
Solid Spanish kitchen especially warm and buzzy in winter for lunch and dinner.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.
Currently there are no comments.