Hollywood super-star Michael Douglas is on the island and in a video posted on his social media sites he underlines the joys of wild Mallorca.

The long-time visitor and home owner shows off the joys of the Tramuntana mountain range and some of its inhabitants, donkeys.

Michael Douglas has a home between Deya and Valldemossa.