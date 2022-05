The Pollensa Wine Fair, first held in 2004, has become the most important showcase on the island for Mallorca's bodegas. An event that is highly anticipated by both residents and tourists, the 2022 fair brought together 36 Mallorcan wineries and another 21 that are under the Montsant DO in Tarragona.

Saturday's fine weather attracted large numbers. The day was "very positive", said the Vi Primitiu organisers. The event's opening was attended by the minister of agriculture, Mae de la Concha, the education minister, Martí March, the mayor of Pollensa, Tomeu Cifre, and other councillors.

A feature of this year's event has been a presentation space where the cellers can talk about their wines, farms and vineyards while also offering tastings. Held over two days, the fair is open on Sunday from 10am to 2pm.