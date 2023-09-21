I know that I promised not to write about Palmanova / Torrenova / Magalluf for a while, but family was in town and really wanted to check out this place with “the best view” of Palmanova. Found right in the corner of Son Matias beach, The Blue Bar is yet another venue in this popular area with seaside charm and a vibrant atmosphere. On the night we went, spontaneously and without a reservation, a line of dressed-up tourists snaked its way up the Torrenova hill. Yet, their friendly and efficient hostess ensured that the queue moved quickly, and we were seated within minutes. She did recommend making a reservation, especially if we planned to have a meal next time.

The Blue Bar’s stylish interior is full of soothing shades of turquoise and cream, complemented by raffia furniture and large green plants, enhancing its breezy and inviting ambiance. The tasteful décor seamlessly combines modern design with elements reminiscent of a chiringuito, creating a highly Instagramable setting.

Blue Bar Special cocktail. Photos: Mia Naptra

I decided to try their signature cocktail, the Blue Bar Special, made with Grey Goose vodka, peach schnapps, apple juice, fresh lemon juice, and blue curacao. It arrived in a tall crystal glass, served over crushed ice and garnished with a slice of orange and a strawberry. Its bright blue colour looked refreshing and cool. The taste was initially slightly bitter, then sweet. It was a fun and novel drink, but next time I might opt for one of the classics instead.

Although I had limited time and arrived after dinner, I couldn’t help but notice plate after plate of delicious food passing by us on its way to hungry diners. I’ve heard that the food here is excellent, so I definitely plan to return to try it.

While we savoured our drinks and caught up on the latest news, we took countless photos of the panoramic view of Son Matias Beach. Although this place is somewhat hidden from the main “paseo,“ it’s unquestionably worth a visit; its lively atmosphere and stunning views will create lasting memories.

Till next time – cheers!

The Place

Carrer Martín Ros García 6,Torrenova

Prices

Cocktails from 10 euros

Mocktails from 8 euros