Among the many things I love about Mallorca are its postcard-perfect villages. One of my favourites to visit any time of the year is the hilly village of Deya in the mountains alongside the northwest coast of Mallorca. It is here I recently had one of the best cocktails since I started writing this column!

Earlier this month, I was invited to 'a day in the life of Chef Bonnie,' which included a tour of her restaurant Nama and the next-door gastro bar Nama, some super cool show cooking, and cocktail tasting. We were treated to a Tom Yum Thai Martini, their take on a classic drink, inspired by the famous Asian soup and created by Bonnie's partner Arantxa. It was served in a simple, elegant coupe glass and garnished with a perfect little red chilli on a cocktail stick. Made with lemongrass, kaffir lime, vodka, lemon sour and chilli – it tasted refreshing, yet rich and full of flavour. While I could never imagine a cocktail based on a chicken soup or borscht, this one – based on tom yum – worked brilliantly and broke all my prejudices.

If, like me, you have not come across kaffir lime before, kaffir limes are mid-green colour with a rough, bumpy skin compared to the smooth skinned Persian and Key limes. But it is their aromatic leaves that are used Southeast Asian cooking, and presumably in this cocktail. In any case, if you try one innovative cocktail in Mallorca – make it this one! I promise that your trek to Deya will be worth it, for the drink alone, but also for the views from the Gastro bar by Nama and this whole beautiful village. Till next time – cheers!

PRICES

Cocktails from 13 euros

THE PLACE

Gastrobar by Nama

Address: Carrer Arxiduc Luis Salvador 24, 07179 Deia, Mallorca

Tel: +34 971 636 102

Instagram: @gastrobarbynama

