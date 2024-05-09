I’m writing this column on an unusually rainy, grey and cold day… This makes it even more special to remember a sunny weekend gone by. A friend’s father was in town and we agreed to meet up for “a coffee or a cocktail” at El Llorenç, a stylish boutique hotel a few minutes’ walk east of the Cathedral, with far reaching views of the Palma Bay. My friend and I have been here before, both for drinks and some delicious food in Santi Taura’s Urbà restaurant on the rooftop.

Her father was suitably impressed with our choice and decided to skip coffee and go straight in for a cocktail. We did not need much persuasion either, even though it was barely 1pm. The sun was shining; the day was gorgeous and called for a mini celebration of this wonderful moment. So, my friend opted for a classic espresso martini, while her dad and I chose a lovely sounding Calatrava cocktail.

We figured out that the cocktail was named so after the neighbourhood where we were located. Served in a brushed crystal coupe glass, it featured a base of tequila, enriched with apple juice, pineapple juice, and elderflower. A friend who works here later explained that the foam is achieved using Stilabunt, “a vegan-friendly egg white substitute, that adds a smooth, velvety layer to this vibrant mix”. This cocktail was a delightful blend of fruity and floral notes. I thought that it perfectly captured the essence of the lively neighbourhood we were in. I also really liked the garnish in the form of a dehydrated thin slice of a green apple.

This hidden gem is one of my favourite spots to take a visitor I would like to impress or for a leisurely after work time with friends and colleagues, so you might spot me there more than once this summer.

Till next time – cheers!

Location

Ç the Rooftop

Plaza de Llorenç

Villalonga 4 - Parc de la Mar, Palma

Tel: 971 67 77 70

Instagram: @hotelelllorenc

Prices

Signature cocktails from 14.50 euros

Opening hours

Daily 11.30am-11.30pm