On Tuesday night, swift action by the Alcudia Police and Guardia Civil prevented further damage to sunloungers on the beach after four sunloungers and two parasols were set on fire.

On Facebook, the police said that some "undesirable had entertained himself" by setting fire to the sunlounger sets.

"Remember that damage to public furniture is paid for by all the citizens of Alcudia. You, 'vandal', also pay for it."

The Guardia Civil are in charge of the investigation.