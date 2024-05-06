Two German men, aged 21 and 27, have been arrested for causing damage amounting to more than 2,000 euros in several rooms of a hotel in Playa de Palma, where they managed to cause a flood, when they were about to catch a plane to return to home.

The events began last Monday and continued for various days, according to the police.

They caused damage to a television set, breaking a screen, spoiled the paint work and damaged the electricity in several rooms.

On consecutive nights, the suspects flooded the room in which they were staying.

The water reached the floor below, causing damage valued at around 2,000 euros.

When the National Police wee alerted they found out that the alleged perpetrators were about to leave the island.

Agents from the Playa de Palma police station, who had taken charge of the investigation, went to Palma airport, located the pair and arrested them as the alleged perpetrators of criminal damage when they were at the boarding gate about to leave the island.