On Friday, 192 Spanish pensioners were stuck at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport for fourteen hours because the plane flying them to Malaga had developed a technical fault.
Spanish pensioners stuck at Palma Airport for fourteen hours
Some had concerns about medication that was in luggage that had been checked in
