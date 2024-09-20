For this special column I have tried to put together my favourite seven bars in town, with either beautifully presented drinks or unique atmosphere and interiors that might fit with the Nit de l’Art theme.

Cappuccino Grand Café in Palma. Photo: Cappuccino Grand Café

Cappuccino Grand Café

In all the years I have lived in Palma I don’t think I have come across a more beautiful, more “grand” place to enjoy a drink than Cappuccino Grand Café on C/ San Miguel in Palma. This historical “palacio” and its internal courtyard are stunningly decorated and adorned with numerous paintings and sculptures, making you feel as if you were in a museum, rather than a bar/restaurant. I love this place for a morning coffee or a cup of herbal infusion in the winter as much as for a cocktail after work. They have a relatively small list of the usual classics, but all are expertly prepared and beautifully presented.

Monkey crush cocktail. Photo: Mia Naprta

Arlequin Restaurant and Cocktail Bar

One of my favourite places for cocktails in Palma, where I take almost all of my visitors from abroad is Arlequin in the old town, a few steps away from Plaza Eulalia. I love their circus theme that extends from the décor of this two floor bar and restaurant to the presentation of each and every cocktail. One of my favourite drinks at Arlequin is Masquerade, a blood orange gin based cocktail that comes in a simple tall glass placed inside of a white porcelain head with a black hat on.

Calatrava cocktail. Photo: Mia Naprta

C The Rooftop

Thinking of beautiful spaces, I remembered a sunny weekend at El Llorenç, a boutique hotel just east of the Cathedral and its rooftop terrace with amazing views of Palma Bay. I met up with a friend and her dad for a drink, and we ended up skipping coffee for cocktails. I had a Calatrava, a tequila cocktail with apple, pineapple, and elderflower—served in a cool coupe glass. It was fruity, refreshing, and it fit perfectly with the laid-back vibe of the place.

Live jazz music. Photo: Mia Naprta

The Jazz Lounge by Florencio Cruz

One windy Sunday night in March, I went to The Jazz Lounge by Florencio Cruz in La Lonja and fell in love with this little known place outside the jazz circles. This space is small, but cosy and classy, creating an intimate vibe. The live jazz made it even better. Leo Napier’s passionate performance was unforgettable. The music felt personal, his interaction with the audience felt like we all knew each other rather than being strangers in a bar. Paired with great cocktails, like my refreshing Mai Tai Spritzer, it was the perfect way to turn a quiet night into something special.

Well-crafted cocktail menu. Photo: Mia Naprta

Door 13

Another music bar I love in Palma is Door 13. Tucked away near La Rambla, this speakeasy bar once required a secret code for entry, adding to the intrigue. The cosy, intimate atmosphere is paired with a stylish mix of furniture from different eras, giving it a unique charm. They offer a small but well-crafted cocktail menu at Door 13 alongside an extensive selection of whiskeys, gins, and other spirits. I had a delicious Paloma there, a tequila and grapefruit juice cocktail with pink salt, while my friend enjoyed a pineapple mocktail. We loved the vibe, and as we were leaving, a live band was getting louder and more fun. With different bands every night, this is a bar you don’t want to miss!

Creative cocktails. Photo: Mia Naprta

Clandestino

Clandestino is a hidden gem, easy to miss if you don’t know where to look on the Calle Sant Jaume. With no flashy signs or crowds outside, it offers a cosy, welcoming vibe with great music and exceptional cocktails. I tried the rum-based Chicago Outfit, a rich blend of Don Papa Rum, orange, cinnamon, and sweet wine. My friends had unique drinks like the gin-based Thelma and Louise and the fruity California. Even the mocktail was delicious! The atmosphere, creative cocktails, and personal service made for a fantastic night, and I can’t wait to return to try more!

Watermelon Sugar cocktail. Photo: Mia Naprta

After Landing Cocktail Art

When a friend took me to After Landing, I was charmed by its cosy, inviting interior and fun details like the watermelon-themed ceramic cup for the Watermelon Sugar cocktail, a refreshing mix of watermelon and rum. The free filtered water and snacks were a thoughtful touch on a hot night. The friendly owner, who explained the bar’s intriguing name related to their move from Argentina, made us feel right at home. With its great atmosphere and personal touches, this is another spot in Palma I’d definitely revisit.