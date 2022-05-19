Spain will stop requiring a Covid-19 vaccination certificate from tourists from outside the European Union, such as the United Kingdom, "in a matter of days" and they will be able to enter the country with a negative test, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, announced today.

"It will be a matter of days before we eliminate a restriction that could be discouraging tourists from outside the European Union from visiting us and we are going to stop requiring a vaccination certificate to allow them to enter with a negative test," she said in an interview on Onda Cero radio.

Maroto stressed that this is "good news" and insisted that it will come into force "in a matter of days", once the government has finalised the order that will include the elimination of the vaccination certificate for non-EU tourists in order to approve it.

"It will be very welcome, by simply presenting a negative test tourists from third countries will be able to enter," said the Minister of Industry, Tourism and Trade, who reiterated that this is the "good news" that the tourism sector has been waiting for and which will make Spain one of the top destinations for international tourists this year.

"We have to still proceed with caution, but the world considers us as a safe destination, more than 92% of the Spanish population is vaccinated. Tourism is recovering at rates that were difficult to imagine in January, but today it is a reality, tourism is going to be the key for economic growth this year," she stressed.