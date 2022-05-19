"It will be a matter of days before we eliminate a restriction that could be discouraging tourists from outside the European Union from visiting us and we are going to stop requiring a vaccination certificate to allow them to enter with a negative test," she said in an interview on Onda Cero radio.
Maroto stressed that this is "good news" and insisted that it will come into force "in a matter of days", once the government has finalised the order that will include the elimination of the vaccination certificate for non-EU tourists in order to approve it.
"It will be very welcome, by simply presenting a negative test tourists from third countries will be able to enter," said the Minister of Industry, Tourism and Trade, who reiterated that this is the "good news" that the tourism sector has been waiting for and which will make Spain one of the top destinations for international tourists this year.
"We have to still proceed with caution, but the world considers us as a safe destination, more than 92% of the Spanish population is vaccinated. Tourism is recovering at rates that were difficult to imagine in January, but today it is a reality, tourism is going to be the key for economic growth this year," she stressed.
Seriously! I'm hoping this is only for people who have not been vaccinated? Having to pay to show a negative test to get into Majorca, instead of showing a certificate of vaccination, is super inconvenient and a complete hassle. Who comes up with these crazy ideas. We in the UK have an app that shows you that you are vaccinated it's not stopping people coming to Majorca.
As they say in the advert every little helps. Nice bit of pragmatism and reality from the politicos. Should help on the airports delays as well. Huge demand this year for Mallorca style hols in U.K. Germany and the Scandinavian markets this year. Make hay when the sun shines as it seems the economic clouds are very dark for year end. Inflation obviously. Today most European borse are falling dramatically. A French engineer and heat treatment company leaving Germany, France, Scotland moving operations to Brazil. Energy costs and anti oil gas industries legislation given. Forecast 500k energy intensive industries jobs at risk in Germany at current gas cost levels. Italy suspending steel production. Discretionary spend is going to be squeezed this year and for the foreseeable future. Make life and business easy as possible, because a squeeze is coming for ave joe. The private jet boys will be ok they always are.
Not before time, although the requirement to test will still put some off when they can travel elsewhere hassle free.