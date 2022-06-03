The Americans have landed in Mallorca.

This morning at 11:45 the first direct United Airlines flight from Newark, New York landed at Son Sant Joan airport.

The 204 passengers, included the vice-president of United Airlines, were greeted with a small gift: a toiletry bag made of Mallorcan cloth with two jars of Mallorcan salt.

The President of the Council of Mallorca Catalina Cladera, the Councillor for Tourism and Sport Andreu Serra and the Mayor of Palma, José Hila, were there to greet the first flight.

United Airlines will fly direct from New York to Palma until September and the airline aims to bring in nearly 10,000 Americans to the Island.

“Son Sant Joan Airport will become an airport hub because American tourists travelling to Europe usually want to visit other cities and they can travel from Palma to Rome, Paris, Berlin and London if they want to extend their stay in Europe,” said Councillor Serra.