The unions of the Coordinaora Sindical Estatal (UGT CCOO, USO and CSPA) held a one-hour protest today at Palma, Minorca and Ibiza airports.

The aim of the protest was to warn the Ministry of Transport that it has to comply with agreements previously reached regarding working conditions and pay and that any cuts which may been introduced during the pandemic must be reinstated and back dates, especially with regards to pay.

They also pointed out that they are being stretched to the limit due to a lack of staff.