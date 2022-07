The Exceltur alliance of 35 leading tourism and travel businesses is anticipating "significant chaos" at Spanish airports this summer, especially at those with the highest number of British tourists and at Madrid-Barajas, where provision for improved border controls is "urgent".

Presenting the tourism report for the second quarter, the executive vice-president of Exceltur, José Luis Zoreda, stated that Gran Canaria, Malaga, Palma and the two Tenerife airports will have the greatest problems.

The "chaos", he said, derives in part from the strong demand for travel and will be noticed above all at airports with the highest numbers of British tourists because of passport controls.

At Madrid-Barajas, he added, the shortage of personnel at passport controls must be remedied "urgently".