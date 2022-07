Up to 1pm on Sunday, there were two cancellations of easyJet departures from Palma Son Sant Joan Airport. Caused by the cabin crew strike, these were flights to Berlin and Naples. The inbound flights for this service were also cancelled, bringing the total impact in Palma to four.

There were delays to seven flights - three departures and four arrivals.

At easyJet's three Spanish bases - Barcelona, Malaga and Palma - there were thirteen cancellations in all by 1pm and 18 delays.

Sunday is the final day of a three-day strike. A further three days are scheduled for the end of this month - July 29 to 31.