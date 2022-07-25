More Ryanair flight disruption in Palma. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma airport this morning reported four cancelled flights and ten delays as Ryanair cabin crew members (TCP) continue strike action, according to the unions.
More Ryanair flight disruption in Palma. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
I fail to understand the reasons for these Spanish Cabin Crews strike action. During the Pandemic all low cost airlines lost considerable money. How can these employees expect a pay increase from no income earned. Take all their names. Train new Crews. Then replace the strikers one by one. That will give the Union great grief etc.