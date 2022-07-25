Palma airport this morning reported four cancelled flights and ten delays as Ryanair cabin crew members (TCP) continue strike action, according to the unions.

In total, 11 flights have been cancelled at different Ryanair bases in Spain, departing from and arriving at the Barcelona and Palma bases.

As far as delays are concerned, there were 51 this morning.

Most of them were in Palma, although there have also been delays in Barcelona, Girona, Madrid, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Alicante, Santiago de Compostela and Ibiza.

This is the ninth day of strike action out of a total of 12 called by USO and Sitcpla to force the airline to renegotiate a collective agreement. The unions already called another six days at the end of June.