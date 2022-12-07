Things can only get better, one hopes.
But Britons planning on heading to the Balearics for Christmas, or to the UK for the festivities, are facing possible travel disruption at main UK airports after around 15,000 Border Force members of the PCS union voted in favour of strike action last month in a dispute over pay pensions, jobs and redundancy.
Balearic Xmas holiday to be hit by UK border force strike
UK border force workers to strike for several days in December says PCS union
Strike's, a cold war with Russia, the threat of blackouts, Kate Bush in the charts, who said time travel wasn't possible.
Britain is on Strike this Month. It is a desease that has crept into the British psyche. If Company's were not earning money during the Pandemic. Then how can they afford to pay an increase in wages etc.