Aena, the airports authority, is currently in the process of replacing the ILS instrument landing system at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport. As a consequence of this, according to Aena terminology, the airport has been lowered from category three to category one. In practice, when there are adverse weather conditions, such as the dense fog on Wednesday, the result is that planes can't land, which is what happened on Wednesday morning.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.