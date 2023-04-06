The management at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport has acted to put an end to drivers waiting in the outside lane of the access road to the airport rather than using the 'express' car park when collecting people.

This practice, which has become increasingly common at peak times, especially the late afternoons, causes tailbacks and a bottleneck. On Wednesday, barriers were installed in the outside lane. Drivers will therefore have to use the express car park, where parking is free for fifteen minutes, or the main car park.

Security personnel are being deployed to tell any drivers who try to stop by the barriers that they have to enter the express car park.