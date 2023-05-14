The airports authority Aena will be raising a tender for coach services to operate from Palma Son Sant Joan Airport to resorts in Mallorca.

In April, Aena held a meeting with the Confederation of Balearic Business Association and the Aviba association of travel agencies to explain the plan to allow coach operators to provide public transport services. A key reason for this was to address deficiencies with public transport that were experienced last summer.

Details as to how these services will function has yet to be given, one aspect being that Balearic government regulations require advance bookings for transport operators at the airport, with the exception of taxis stationed at the airport and Aerotib buses.

However, the truce between taxi and minibus drivers has seemingly got round the requirement for there to be a minimum 24-hour advance booking, a situation that some in the taxi sector have described as illegal.

Regarding the coach services, the president of Aviba, Francesc Mulet, says that they will provide "healthy competition" and offer holidaymakers "more options".