More travel headaches are looming.

The European Union is pushing ahead with its new visa scheme for next year and some Britons heading for Mallorca or elsewhere in the EU on business or holiday may be asked to provide additional information or documentation or attend an interview with national authorities.

From next year, British citizens will be required to apply for an ETIAS to enter participating European countries on a short term basis, under 90 days, for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes.

And now the British government has confirmed that a new travel permit is being launched in October for people heading to the UK.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) will start next month for people wanting to travel to the UK the following month.

More countries will be added to the scheme until it encompasses all overseas nations by the end of 2024.

This is Britain’s own equivalent of the similar ETIAS permit that will be needed to enter the European Union from 2024. An ETA will give you permission to travel into the UK and will be electronically linked to your passport.

According to the British government’s website: “An electronic travel authorisation (ETA) will soon be a requirement for people who do not need a visa to come to the UK. It will give you permission to travel to the UK, and it will be electronically linked to your passport.

You’ll need an ETA to:

come to the UK for up to 6 months for tourism, visiting family and friends, business or study

come to the UK for up to 3 months on the Creative Worker visa concession

transit through the UK – including if you’re not going through UK border control

Who will need an ETA

If you’re a national of Qatar

You’ll need an ETA if you’re travelling to the UK on or after 15 November 2023. You’ll be able to apply from 25 October.

If you’re a national of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates

You’ll need an ETA if you’re travelling to the UK on or after 22 February 2024. You’ll be able to apply from 1 February 2024.

If you’re a national of another country you do not need to apply for an ETA now.

More nationalities will be added to the scheme later.

For more information visit:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/electronic-travel-authorisation-eta