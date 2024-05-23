He had to pay around 70 euros to travel with his luggage on the flight back to his home in Malaga. However, this young passenger had a very unconventional idea to avoid paying any extra fees: he decided to break the wheels off his suitcase. Daniel Gámez, the clever Malaga native who dodged the extra charge at Palma airport, has gone viral on social media. One of his friends filmed the entire scene near the boarding gate, capturing his creative solution.

"When Ryanair tells you that you have to check your suitcase in, the Malagueño, automatically," is the caption shared by Ceciarmy's well-known account on X (formerly Twitter). Ceciarmy typically shares eye-catching videos and boasts over 1 million followers on the platform. This substantial following undoubtedly contributed to the rapid spread of Daniel's video, making it a viral sensation.

Un chico le rompe las ruedas a su maleta para no tener que facturarla con Ryanair y se ahorra 70€ pic.twitter.com/EK8YOAP9JF — ceciarmy (@ceciarmy) May 20, 2024

Several passengers waiting for the same flight to Malaga didn't hesitate to applaud the scene they were witnessing. The airline staff operating the flight were equally stunned by the young man's bizarre yet effective idea. Once Daniel managed to remove all the wheels, he placed the suitcase in the airline's measuring device. Seeing that it now met the required dimensions, he was allowed to board his luggage free of charge, avoiding the hefty fee.

Ryanair has specific hand luggage dimensions of 40 x 20 x 25 centimetres, which must fit under the seat in front of the passenger. Additionally, passengers are allowed to bring a piece of luggage weighing up to 10 kilos, with maximum dimensions of 55 x 40 x 20 centimetres, which must be stowed in the overhead compartment. These strict regulations often lead passengers to find creative ways to comply without incurring extra costs.

Daniel's inventive approach highlights the lengths to which travellers will go to avoid additional fees. His video not only entertained many but also sparked discussions about airline baggage policies and passenger ingenuity. As his story continues to circulate online, it serves as a humorous reminder of the ongoing battle between budget-conscious travellers and airline regulations.