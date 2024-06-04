Big brother is going to be tracking all non- EU nationals, including those from the UK, using advanced biometrics in the Schengen Area from October 6 when the EU’s new Entry and Exit System begins operating. The Entry and Exit System (EES) is designed to monitor non-EU citizens who need a visa for brief visits. The initiative is particularly relevant for individuals from the UK and other non-EU nations who plan to travel to Europe, as it mandates adherence to the new guidelines.

The EES, an advanced IT solution, captures and monitors the movements of non-EU travellers through their fingerprints and digitalised travel documents. Additionally, the system is linked with the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), which applies to UK citizens and those from non-EU countries.

The task of the EES is to collect data of the border crossing of third-country nationals at the external border of the EU and to abolish passport stamps. Collected data will include a photograph, the name and date of birth of the traveller, as well as locations and dates of entry and exit into/from the Schengen Area.

The system is designed to monitor travellers’ movements within the EU, alerting authorities to any overstays or unauthorized entries. Further, it facilitates the tracking of individuals by police and immigration officials, enhancing overall security and preventing fraud, including identity theft.

The EES is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at documenting every entry and exit by non-EU nationals across the Schengen zone borders. Countries like Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Iceland are included in the zone, while the Republic of Ireland and Cyprus do not participate. The system’s primary goal is to bolster security at the borders and manage migration more effectively.