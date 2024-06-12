Image of a worker at Palma airport taking a dip in the large ‘swimming pool’ that the handling area has become after the storm on Tuesday. | Última hora
palma12/06/2024 09:44
The weather gods were not smiling on Palma airport or the smaller Son Bonet aerodrome on Tuesday afternoon as they were both hit by freak storms. Palma airport actually closed for about an hour after the main terminal building became flooded, leaving passengers stranded on aircraft and rushing for cover within the terminal.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.