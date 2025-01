On Friday afternoon there was panic in the arrivals area at Palma Airport when smoke blew in from a tree that had been deliberately set alight in the vicinity of where Uber vehicles park.

The incident occurred at around 4pm. There was a large cloud of smoke, the tree having been set fire to by a homeless man who was subsequently arrested by the National Police.

Airport fire tender at the scene.

Guardia Civil officers with extinguishers and airport firefighters went to the scene. The fire was quickly put out, but the area needed cooling and ventilating.

The airport management says that flights were unaffected.