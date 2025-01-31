Ryanair have issued a statement regarding an incident that occurred at Palma Airport on Monday when a passenger was denied boarding because her bag exceeded the permitted size.

The airline says the passenger had booked a non-priority rate for the flight from Palma to Barcelona. As her bag exceeded the permitted size, she was "correctly required to pay a standard fee for luggage at the boarding gate (50 euros), but she refused to do so". "The passenger subsequently irritated staff at the boarding gate, so the gate agent denied her boarding."

According to the woman's mother, she then suffered an anxiety attack, going so far as to beg on her knees to be allowed to board the flight. She apparently had professional commitments to attend to in Barcelona on Tuesday and in the end booked a flight with another airline.

Witnesses, including security personnel, are said to be able to confirm that the passenger removed items from the bag in order to comply with regulations - she put clothes on. Ryanair have, however, referred to size and not weight.

It is claimed that there have been similar events involving Ryanair passengers on previous occasions, this latest incident coming against the background of the 108 million euro fine imposed on Ryanair by Spain's consumer affairs ministry for abusive practices, including its charges for hand luggage. Four other budget airlines - easyJet, Norwegian, Volotea and Vueling - have been fined lower amounts. The fines are being challenged.