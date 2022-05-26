Similar to the "Blue Flags", the awards that recognise the best beaches, there are also the so-called "Blue Paths" for hiking routes with great environmental value which connect with beaches or ports with a Blue Flag.

And the Balearics was today awarded four Blue Paths and all of them are in Mallorca. The awards are presented by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC), an association made up of five European organisations and is supported by the Ministry for Energy Transition.

It is a recognition of the work for the recovery of the environment and the maintenance of the natural heritage.

Some of the requirements for the routes to be recognised are: it must be correctly signposted, have a minimum route of 500 metres and connect with a Blue Flag beach or port.

The Blue Routes programme began in 2011 with 12 recognised routes in Spain. Today, nine more have been added, bringing the total to 88.

The Mallorca award-winning walks are: Palma's coast from Sa Petrolera to Cala Estància, Muro, the Camí d'es Comú from Can Picafort, Muro and Port d'Alcúdia, Sant Llorenç des Cardassar: Sa Punta de n'Amer between Cala Millor and Sa Coma and finally Santa Margalida: Sa Marina de Son Real.

So, get your hiking boots out before it gets too hot.