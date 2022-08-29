Mallorca is back! Following a difficult two years, the island is bouncing back as the top overseas destination for British holidaymakers this year. As the foremost destination in the Mediterranean for families and couples, we have selected a range of activities that are either free/or cost 10€ or under to make your holiday budget go further.

Palma Cathedral, Palma (no general entrance on Sundays)

The city’s famous Gothic cathedral dates to the 13th century and remains the island’s most iconic landmark. No visit to the city is complete without looking at the great treasures and architecture of this magnificent building. General entrance: 9€ per person, check opening times on the website: https://catedraldemallorca.org/

Castell Bellver, Palma. Closed Mondays.

This Gothic style castle was built in the 14th century for King Jaime II and is one of the few circular castles in Europe. It offers spectacular views across the city. Adult tickets from 4€ and 2€ for children. Consult website for opening times: https://castelldebellver.palma.cat

Artful Mallorca

The island’s natural environment and beautiful light has inspired many artists over the centuries and as a result the island is a haven for art lovers. All the main art galleries in Palma are either free to enter or charge a minimal entrance fee.

Es Baluard Contemporary Art Museum, Palma (closed Mondays)

Entrance 6 € per adult, children free. Opened in 2004, the museum combines striking modern architecture with the traditional old walls of the city. https://www.esbaluard.org/en/

Juan March Foundation Museum, Carrer de Sant Miquel 11, Palma. FREE entrance (closed Mondays)

Housing works by Spanish artists in a stunning 17th century building. https://www.march.es/es/palma/visita

Foundation Miró, Palma (closed Mondays)

This cultural centre offers visitors an insight into Miró’s work in the place where the artist lived and worked for almost 30 years. Current entrance fee from 7.50€ per person. https://miromallorca.com/en/

Poster Gallery & Print Works, Carrer Costa I Llobera, Palma (just around the corner from the large El Corte Inglés Department Store). Free entrance.

A gallery dedicated to travel posters, including the earliest tourism campaigns by the Fomento del Turismo de Mallorca, housed in the island’s oldest printing press established in 1916. Visitors can pick up an original vintage image. The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday and on Saturday mornings: https://sticknobillsonline.com/collections/mallorca-vintage-collection

Fresopolis – a children’s farm. Llucmajor.

Mix strawberries with animals and plenty of space to run around and you have the ideal activity for children, especially small children. Located just 20 minutes’ drive from Palma. A day pass costs 7.50€ per person (children under 3 go free): https://www.fresopolis-mallorca.com/

A day out at the beach – island wide

Mallorca’s tourist industry was founded on sea, sun, and sand and over a hundred years later since the foundation of the Fomento del Turismo de Mallorca in 1905, the island’s beaches remain its main attraction. The island has 554 kms of coastline with a total of 208 official beaches, the majority of which are sandy: www.mallorcabeachguide.com.

Local markets – island wide.

An essential part of daily life in Mallorca is its markets. In Palma the two main covered markets Santa Catalina and Mercat L’Olivar, are open Monday to Saturday mornings and are packed with local produce, fish, meat and excellent tapas bars and restaurants.

Outside of Palma some of the most famous markets include: Sineu (Wednesdays);Alcudia (Tuesdays and Sundays); Santa Maria (Sundays) and Santanyi (Wednesdays and Saturday): https://www.mallorca.es/en/markets

Local fiestas and feasting – island wide

Throughout the year all the villages and towns celebrate their local “fiesta” that is an intricate part of the community tradition, and these fiestas are enjoyed by the local community and visitors alike. Some of the most famous include the reenactment of the “Moors and Christians” that takes place in Sóller and Pollensa: https://www.illesbalears.travel/en/baleares/art-and-culture/festivals-and-traditions

Cycling around Mallorca – island wide

A great way to see the island and explore the capital is on a bike.

There are approximately 260 km of dedicated cycle routes in Mallorca plus cycle lanes around the towns and Palma. As the Mediterranean’s leading destination for cyclists, there is a good choice of bike hire companies around the island. Rental for a standard bike starts at 10 € per day: https://www.illesbalears.travel/en/baleares/sports-and-active-tourism/cycle-tourism

Get close to nature in the Llevant Nature Reserve, northeast Mallorca. Free

This reserve in the northeast extends over 1671 hectares and is a haven for wildlife, flora and fauna and home to a wide species of birds. The website features suggested walks and provides information on the history of the area and the archaeological remains that have been found there:http://parcnaturaldellevant.blogspot.com/p/english.html

Cool off in the Lluc Monastery

A visit to the Lluc Monastery high up in the Sierra Tramuntana Mountains is inspiring and interesting. In summer the public pool is refreshing (entrance costs 6€ per person). Entrance to the museum is also recommended (4€ per person). There’s a restaurant, cafes and a couple of shops. For hikers there are a range of walks that start or finish in the grounds: https://www.lluc.net/en/

Background: The Fomento del Turismo (known as the Mallorca Tourist Board) was founded in 1905 and is the longest established tourist board in Spain and possibly in the world. It was established with the objective of creating awareness of Mallorca as a destination and to study and implement how to promote the island to potential visitors. This institution, located in the centre of Palma, remains a private, independent and non-profit making entity that is supported by members from throughout the island’s tourism sector. www.fomentmallorca.org