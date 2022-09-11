On Saturday, the most anticipated event for Santa Ponsa's Rei en Jaume (King James) Fiestas made a return following the pandemic - the re-enactment of the 1229 encounter between the troops of Jaume I and the Saracen troops led by Abú Yahyà.
On Saturday, the most anticipated event for Santa Ponsa's Rei en Jaume (King James) Fiestas made a return following the pandemic - the re-enactment of the 1229 encounter between the troops of Jaume I and the Saracen troops led by Abú Yahyà.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.