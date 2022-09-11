On Saturday, the most anticipated event for Santa Ponsa's Rei en Jaume (King James) Fiestas made a return following the pandemic - the re-enactment of the 1229 encounter between the troops of Jaume I and the Saracen troops led by Abú Yahyà.

At half five in the afternoon, the Moors waited anxiously at the Santa Ponsa Cross for the arrival of the invasion force. The first battle was at Caló d'en Pellisser and the main battle was fought on Santa Ponsa's large beach. Some 1,400 people took part, divided into eleven groups of Moors and eleven groups of Christians.

The fiestas, among the last for the summer, come to an end today (Sunday) with a fireworks display at 10.30pm.