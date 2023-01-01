Monday, January 2

Binissalem - 6pm: Adrià Canta Nadal; Christmas musical for children. Binissalem Theatre, C. Sa Rectoria 1. 12 euros. euroclassics.es.

Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Rebecca Nelsen (soprano), Joji Hattori (violin and invited conductor). Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 24 euros. simfonicadebalears.com / teatredemanacor.cat.

Palma - 5pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Mago Fer, 'Nits Màgiques'. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. 12 euros. estudizeroteatre.com.

Palma - 9pm: Strauss Festival Orchestra and Strauss Festival Ballet Ensemble; Viennese music. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 48-68 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Puerto Pollensa - 6pm: Procession from Plaça Miquel Capllonch to the yacht club; royal pages.

Puerto Portals - From 12 noon: Christmas market; Ice party at 6.30pm.

Sant Llorenç - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra; works by the Strauss family. Espai 36, C. Major 36. 15 euros.

Tuesday, January 3

Alcudia - 6.30pm: Royal pages and horses. Porta des Moll.

Palma - 5pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 6pm: Adrià Canta Nadal; Christmas musical for children. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C, Concepció 12. 12 euros. euroclassics.es.

Palma - 8pm: International Ballet Company, 'Swan Lake'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Mago Fer, 'Nits Màgiques'. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. 12 euros. estudizeroteatre.com.

Puerto Alcudia - 5.30pm: Royal pages and horses. Paseo Marítimo.

Puerto Portals - From 12 noon: Christmas market.

Wednesday, January 4

Inca - 8pm: Tolo Servera and friends (Tomeu Penya and others); Mallorcan singer-songwriter. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma - 5pm: Circo Alegría, 'A Fascinating Journey Through Time'. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. Prices subject to change. circoalegria.com.

Palma - 8pm: International Ballet Company, 'Nutcracker'. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 38-45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Mago Fer, 'Nits Màgiques'. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. 12 euros. estudizeroteatre.com.

Puerto Portals - From 12 noon: Christmas market; Ice party at 6.30pm.

Thursday, January 5

THREE KINGS (selected)

Alaro - 6.30pm: Plaça Vila.

Alcudia (see Puerto Alcudia).

Algaida - 6pm: In the square.

Andratx - 7pm.

Arta - 7pm: Plaça Rafel Ginard Bauça to Na Batlessa.

Cala Bona - 5.30pm and to the church in Cala Millor (6.30pm).

Cala Ratjada - 6pm: Cala Gat to the church.

Campanet - 6.30pm: Plaça Major.

Campos - 7pm: From Creu de sa Parada to the church and then town hall.

Capdepera - 8pm: From C. Collegi to the church.

Colonia Sant Pere - 6pm: At the marina and then parade to the church.

Felanitx - 8pm: Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida.

Inca - 5.30pm: Crist Rei Church to Plaça Santa Maria la Major Church.

Lloseta - 6pm: Avda. Cocó to C. Joan Carles I.

Llucmajor - 6pm: C. Convent to Plaça Espanya.

Manacor - 6pm: Arrival at Avda. del Parc; 6.45pm: Cavalcade to Nostra Senyora dels Dolors Church.

Palma - 6pm: Moll Vell and then cavalcade.

Palmanova - 6pm: Passeig de la Mar.

Pollensa - 6.30pm: Plaça Monument to Plaça Major.

Puerto Alcudia - 6.15pm: Fishermen's pier. Cavalcade, arrival in Alcudia (Porta des Moll) at 7.30pm.

Puerto Andratx - 6pm.

Puerto Pollensa - 6.30pm: Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Puerto Soller - 11am: Commercial port, church and then sea front parade.

S'Arracó - 6.30pm.

Sa Pobla - 6.30pm: C. Isaac Peral to Plaça Major.

Sa Rapita - 6pm: Avda. Miramar.

Sant Llorenç - 6pm: Plaça Església.

Sineu - 6pm: From Ctra. Lloret to Plaça Fossar.

Soller - 4pm: From the sports centre to Sant Bartomeu Church.

Valldemossa - 6pm: Plaça Bartomeu Estaràs.

Vilafranca - 6.45pm: C. Palma to the church.

Puerto Portals - From 12 noon: Christmas market; Three Kings at 6pm.