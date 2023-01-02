The Three Kings Parade returns to normal after two years of pandemic. From 1pm on Thursday, January 5 there will be traffic closures in the centre of Palma to host the parade of floats, which will also include the participation of 350 people.

Following the same route as last year, the Three Wise Men will arrive at the Moll Vell on board a boat and will be welcomed by the authorities at 6pm. The route will be as follows: Moll Vell, Avinguda Antoni Maura, Passeig des Born, Unió, Ramblas, Baró de Pinopar, Avinguda Alemanya, Via Roma, Bisbe Campins, Rubén Darío, Passeig Mallorca, Jaume III and Plaça Joan Carles I.

From 1pm, Avinguda Antoni Maura will be closed in both directions. At 2 pm it will be Passeig del Born in both directions (with a detour to Carrer Unió). At 2.30 pm Carrer Unió and Carrer Riera will be closed, although the change of direction towards Ramblas will be allowed. At 3.30 pm, Ramblas in both directions. From 5 pm onwards, traffic will be closed on Via Roma, Joaquín Botia street, Santiago Rusinyol, Bisbe Campins, Rubén Darío and Passeig Mallorca.

At 5pm, the Paseo Maritimo will be closed in the direction of Porto Pi at Avingudes (with traffic coming from the MA-19 towards Avingudes being diverted to the Llevant motorway). The Paseo Maritimo towards the airport will also be closed at that time at Avinguda Argentina (with traffic from Portopí towards Avinguda Argentina being diverted to the Passeig Marítim towards Porto Pí).

At 6pm it will be the turn of Avinguda Alemanya in the direction of Plaça d'Es Fortí at Camí de Jesús. Avinguda Portugal will also be closed in the direction of Plaça Espanya at Plaça d'Es Fortí and Carrer Miquel dels Sant Oliver.

At 7pm traffic will open in both directions on Passeig Marítim, and at 8pm traffic on Avingudes. Before the parade passes through, Emaya will clean up the entire route. There will also be a team to accompany the horses during the parade. Once the event is over, Emaya staff will carry out a mechanical cleaning of the entire route and empty the rubbish bins.